Nike’s new advert spotlights an ensemble of elite women athletes

In a cinematic return to American football's grandest stage after 27 years, Nike's 'So Win' commercial commanded attention moments before Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisment

Created by long-time creative partner Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the black-and-white tour de force, assembles an extraordinary constellation of sporting excellence: basketball virtuosos A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins, and Sabrina Ionescu; track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson; gymnast Jordan Chiles; football maestro Alexia Putellas; tennis powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka; and football striker Sophia Smith Wilson.

The timing and placement of this female-centric narrative during the Super Bowl—traditionally the male sport's most-watched spectacle—makes an audacious statement.

As millions gathered to watch what has historically been a male-dominated sporting event, Nike chose to spotlight women athletes who are revolutionising their respective sports, commanding audiences, and shattering viewership records of their own.

The visually arresting advertisement, scored to Led Zeppelin's thunderous Whole Lotta Love, masterfully interweaves intimate studio portraits with dynamic action footage. Doechii's compelling narration transforms societal 'can'ts' into defiant 'dos' with each measured phrase, challenging long-standing preconceptions about women in sports.

This latest opus arrives at a watershed moment in women's sports. The NCAA women's basketball championship featuring Caitlin Clark drew record television audiences, whilst the Women's World Cup final commanded global attention. Sold-out stadiums and unprecedented viewership have become the new normal, reflecting a seismic shift in the sporting landscape.

Nike's laser focus on the 'winning' narrative has been evident throughout 2024. Following the July Olympics campaign 'Winning isn't for everyone'—which sparked debate for its unapologetically ruthless portrayal of victory—came the Paralympic Games' provocative 'Mere participation isn't winning'.

October saw the brand's tribute to marathoners with 'Stairs', celebrating the relentless pursuit of excellence in distance running. Now, 'So Win' arrives as the culmination of this thematic journey, specifically championing women who continue to break barriers despite societal constraints.

However, this creative renaissance comes during a challenging period for the Oregon-based titan. Despite investing £3.4 billion in "demand creation" throughout 2023, Nike's financial performance has shown significant strain.

The second quarter of fiscal 2025 saw revenues decline by 8% to £9.8 billion, with downturns across both Nike Brand and Converse portfolios globally.

June 2024 marked Nike's most substantial stock market decline since its 1980 IPO, with shares plummeting 20% and erasing $28 billion from its market capitalisation following a disappointing earnings call. The company's current market value stands at $105 billion, reflecting these headwinds.

Yet, if 'So Win' demonstrates anything, it's that Nike's ability to craft compelling narratives remains undiminished.

The campaign follows a rich legacy of Nike ads that, independent of how the company may be performing at the stock exchange, have indelibly made their mark in the ad world. Let's be honest, many of us grew up with the iconic Nike ads such as 'Just do it', 'The beautiful game', and 'Find your greatness', among many others.