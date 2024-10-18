Nykaa 'Find Your Beautiful’ spot touts it as the perfect cosmetic fix

Nykaa, the beauty and wellness e-commerce giant, has launched a series of short ad films under its new campaign, 'Find Your Beautiful,' to further establish itself as India’s go-to beauty destination. The campaign, which will be heavily promoted during the festive and wedding seasons, aims to connect with a wide audience and highlight the brand as more than just an online beauty retailer.

Arvind Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Manja, the integrated creative agency behind the campaign, explains that the initiative seeks to address the evolving needs of modern beauty consumers by positioning the beauty and wellness e-commerce brand as a holistic beauty destination.

“The beauty market is increasingly complex, with consumers becoming more discerning in their choices. Rather than being just a store where people buy makeup, Nykaa aims to create a space where customers can explore, experiment, and ultimately find their beauty,” says Krishnan.

Everyday Solutions for Everyday Makeup Problems

The campaign's short films focus on common makeup challenges, such as finding waterproof or spill-proof lipstick, and position the brand as the solution. By addressing these everyday struggles, the campaign strengthens its connection with consumers by showcasing the platform as a place where they can find answers to their specific beauty needs.

Krishnan describes 'Find Your Beautiful' as more than just a tagline ‘Find Your Beautiful’ is an organising idea. It brings together everything we do, and no matter what your beauty need is, you can find it at Nykaa.”

The changing role of makeup

Nykaa’s campaign arrives at a time when consumers expect more from brands, particularly in the beauty space. Makeup has shifted from being used solely on special occasions to becoming an everyday tool for self-expression, thanks in part to digital platforms and social media influencers. Recognising this shift, Nykaa has also positioned itself as a beauty community, using taglines like ‘Your Beauty, Our Passion’ and hosting large-scale events like ‘Nykaaland.’

While Nykaa is already a household name, the ‘Find Your Beautiful’ campaign aims to cement the brand’s role as a trusted beauty expert for both existing and new customers. This positioning makes it more than just a retailer—it becomes a curated destination for discovering everything from premium, exclusive brands to everyday beauty essentials.

