Ogilvy launches the AI Accountability Act

The agency is calling for transparency and disclosure of all AI-generated influencer campaigns.
Ogilvy has introduced a new initiative, aiming to spark policy changes in the advertising world that is growingly leveraging the power of AI. Called AI Accountability Act, the initiative aims to bring more transparency in influencer led campaigns on social media.
This global advancement is targeted at the growing use of AI by marketers in their campaigning, which has in many spheres raised questions of authenticity. Through the effort, the agency is asking brands to disclose the use of AI-led influencer content to the public, so as to avoid deception.
Ogilvy has also asked social media platforms to clearly declare ads that feature virtual influencers, to sustain the efficacy of the media platforms.
Ogilvy has been actively trying to mend the questionable elements of influencer-led campaigning, with its ‘inclusive influence’ commitment. Since last year, the agency has stopped working with influencers who manipulate or distort their appearance in sponsored ads.