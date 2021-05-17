Online classes and meetings, dining with family, Zomato says order in as lockdown returns

The second and incoming third COVID wave will keep us indoors. So, Zomato says order in, which as per WHO is safe.
We’re back inside our homes, we have gone back to video calls and online classes, and we must not step out, unless necessary. The second COVID wave has humbled us, and brought us to our knees and worse.
While we trudge and do our best to reduce the devastation it has caused, and is still causing, Zomato, a leading online food delivery brand, has an important message that it has delivered in its two new spots.
You can still eat your favourite food from your favourite restaurants, just order them in. A message splashed at the bottom of the screen reads: The World Health Organization (WHO) says food delivery is safe.
The two ads touch on points that have become ubiquitous in today’s time. The return to online meetings and classes, and families once again eating together. For a few months at the end of 2020, and a couple of months at the start of 2021, people had started to step out as offices started reopening. But it all went downhill from late March, when the second COVID wave hit the country.
A few weeks ago, Zomato unveiled a ‘priority delivery for COVID emergencies’ feature on its app, wherein orders with this tag will see the fastest rider assignment, dedicated support, and only contactless deliveries.