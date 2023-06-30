OPPO's campaign #MakeEverySceneSpectacular ft. S. S. Rajamouli

OPPO teases the upcoming Reno10 Series launch.
OPPO announced the launch of its new campaign #MakeEverySceneSpectacular with the renowned Indian filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli.
The TVC will go live today across digital touchpoints, including social media platforms, OTT, and the official OPPO website to promote the new OPPO Reno10 Series smartphones.
The ad, conceptualised by BBH (Bartle Bogle Hegarty), highlights the advanced camera capabilities of the OPPO Reno10 Series. It begins with Rajamouli helping people shoot spectacular photos by lending them his own OPPO Reno10 Pro+ smartphone and consequently, the means to access his creative prowess.
As people follow his tips and use the camera’s feature to capture stunning snapshots, they transform into Rajamouli clones. The film ends with a screen full of Rajamoulis, symbolising a world of masterful artistry brought to life by the OPPO Reno10 Series. The TVC encourages users to focus on their creativity while leaving the technicalities of photography to OPPO’s camera technologies.
Speaking on the association, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for our Reno10 Series. By incorporating Rajamouli's creative vision with OPPO's prowess in imaging technologies, our TVC showcases how users can concentrate on capturing fantastic portraits while leaving the technicalities of image capture to the Reno10 Series’ top-notch technologies. Having someone like Rajamouli associate with OPPO for this campaign allows us to drive this message beautifully and effectively."