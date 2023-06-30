OPPO's campaign #MakeEverySceneSpectacular ft. S. S. Rajamouli

Speaking on the association, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for our Reno10 Series. By incorporating Rajamouli's creative vision with OPPO's prowess in imaging technologies, our TVC showcases how users can concentrate on capturing fantastic portraits while leaving the technicalities of image capture to the Reno10 Series’ top-notch technologies. Having someone like Rajamouli associate with OPPO for this campaign allows us to drive this message beautifully and effectively."