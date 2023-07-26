Orika Spices partnered with Malaika Arora as Brand Ambassador for two-year collaboration

Akshita Budhiraja, director at Paras Spices, said, "Malaika Arora, as an actor, has inspired generations with fitness, glamour, and yet a down-to-earth approach with an independent carefree mindset. These are the attributes that relate to Orika as well. Our spices and seasonings, with a small pinch, can transform everyday meals into something special with ease. Behind-the-scenes efforts include sourcing the best grades from the best origins. Our R&D team ensures that each seasoning is authentic and bold in taste and yet can be innovatively used in a wide range of everyday meals. With a brand ambassador of Malaika Arora’s stature on board, I feel we tick all the boxes to take the brand to the next level.”