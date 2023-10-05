Panasonic Life Solutions India launches TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’

The film begins with the commotion at Mehraji’s house, with guests preparing to watch the World Cup and creating a stadium-like atmosphere, which requires the use of several electrical appliances. The TVC showcases products from Anchor by Panasonic which are used throughout the film. The overall messaging emphasises the importance of load sharing especially in Indian households which sets the narrative of - ‘Jab cricket ka bukhaar chadhega, load toh badhega.’