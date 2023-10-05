Panasonic Life Solutions India launches TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’

It also released the campaign digitally on platforms like YouTube and Meta pan India.
Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a campaign focussing on the value of high-quality electrical products with relevance to the ICC World Cup season. Its central theme is the efficient sharing of load across home appliances with wiring devices (switches), wires, switchgear and water heaters from Anchor by Panasonic, setting into shape the campaign tagline – Load Lega Leader.
The film begins with the commotion at Mehraji’s house, with guests preparing to watch the World Cup and creating a stadium-like atmosphere, which requires the use of several electrical appliances. The TVC showcases products from Anchor by Panasonic which are used throughout the film. The overall messaging emphasises the importance of load sharing especially in Indian households which sets the narrative of - ‘Jab cricket ka bukhaar chadhega, load toh badhega.’
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Yoshiyuki Kato, deputy managing director, PLSIND and managing director, PEWIN, said, “With the Cricket World Cup season approaching, our focus is to encourage consumers to share the load without any fear, while stating that, investing in quality products helps extend the life of gadgets, establishing Anchor by Panasonic as a first-rate electrical player in its segment.”
Commenting on the release of this TVC, Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder Wondrlab said, “People are not too involved in switches, wires and MCBs as a category. We wanted to set up the context with situations and endearing nuances that people can relate to.”
In addition to TV advertisement, Panasonic has also released the campaign digitally on platforms like YouTube and Meta pan India.