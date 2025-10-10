Pankaj Tripathi & Raj Shamani redefine cool in Flipkart’s new Diwali ad

In an unexpected twist, Pankaj Tripathi, known for his calm, earthy screen presence, has turned into everyone’s new-age “broski”. Teaming up with digital entrepreneur and creator Raj Shamani, the actor appears in a quirky, podcast-style campaign for Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali Sale, blending humour, self-awareness, and Gen Z energy like never before.

Advertisment

Before the campaign dropped, Tripathi had already sparked curiosity with a striking Instagram post a couple of days earlier: a never-before-seen look featuring a velvet green jacket, red brocade pants, and golden loafers that almost seemed unreal, or perhaps surreal. The flamboyant outfit, as it turned out, was a deliberate tease for what followed.

The campaign begins with Pankaj Tripathi casually saying, "Yo, broski," while wearing a stylish outfit that showcases his overall swag. Shamani exclaims, “Sir, mujhe Pankaj Tripathi and hot ek hi sentence mein bolunga!” In response, Tripathi cheekily replies, “Tripathi out. Dripathi in.” What unfolds next is a witty banter that captures the playful clash of generations and worlds.

When Shamani asks about the viral photo, Tripathi quips, “Tu apna forecast chala na.” Shamani corrects him, “Podcast, sir, not forecast.”

The exchange continues with self-aware humour as Shamani teases him about a “mid-life crisis”. Tripathi, with impeccable comic timing, responds, “Not mid-life crisis, mid-life crispy and salty.” The two then reference a tongue-in-cheek remark from Ranveer Singh: “Hum sudhar gaye, aap bigad gaye.” Tripathi retorts that he hasn’t gone bad; he has simply “upgraded”.

And that’s where the campaign cleverly reveals its product plug — a new phone bought from Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale, with Tripathi crediting his “upgrade” and AI-generated photo to the latest smartphone feature. His monologue ends with a classic sales pitch delivered in true Tripathi style, wrapping both humour and products seamlessly.

Campaign insight

By placing Tripathi, an icon of gravitas, in a Gen Z-coded setup alongside Shamani, the brand bridges two digital worlds: the mainstream audience that adores Tripathi and the entrepreneurial, creator-driven base that follows Shamani.

The dialogue-driven "oddcast" format is also a clever narrative move—a low-cost, high-engagement setup that feels authentic to modern internet humour. The writing leans into memeable phrases (“Dripathi in”, “mid-life crispy”) that are designed to trend across short-form platforms.

The bigger picture

For Flipkart, the campaign marks a clear step into the creator–celebrity crossover space this festive season — positioning smartphone upgrades not just as a tech purchase, but as a lifestyle statement.

And for Tripathi, it’s proof that reinvention doesn’t always mean reinventing oneself; sometimes, it’s just a good phone and a better sense of humour.