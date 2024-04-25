Parle Agro launches summer OOH campaigns for Frooti, Smoodh & Appy Fizz

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaigns aim to maximise brand impact, reach and consideration across all corners of the country.
As summer heats, Parle Agro, a beverage giant, has rolled out its Out-of-Home (OOH) campaigns for its popular brands – Frooti, Appy Fizz and Smoodh. Designed to grab attention during the scorching summer months, the campaigns aim to maximise brand impact, reach and consideration across all corners of the country.
Each brand's campaign has its own unique theme, tailored to its specific target audience. The Frooti campaign, under the theme 'WOW Frooti’, has been launched in 74 cities. Featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, the campaign’s attractive visuals capture the fun and wow factor associated with every sip of the mango drink.
Each campaign has been launched with over 600 media assets. Parle Agro has adopted a micro-catchment targeted strategy, focusing on specific city pockets to ensure the campaigns receive maximum visibility and impact. They’ve been strategically placed at top-performing markets and high-distribution towns, tourist hubs and prominent city landmarks.
Similarly, the outdoor campaign for dairy brand Smoodh featuring ambassador Varun Dhawan, reflects the brand’s irresistible smoothness with the 'Oh So Smoodh' themed campaign and has gone live across 90 towns.
Speaking of the campaigns, Ankit Kapoor, head of marketing and international business, Parle Agro, said, "For us, the summer season is about becoming the top choice for consumers seeking delicious refreshment in the heat. OOH is a critical medium for us in driving memorability and reinforcing the distinctive worlds of our brands. By placing our media assets at strategic locations, we ensure our brands are not just seen but remembered. Moreover, our focus on dynamic content and celebrity endorsements adds an extra layer of engagement, enhancing the effectiveness of our campaigns. With these visually captivating campaigns, we aim to maximize brand visibility, impact and consideration across our top-performing markets nationwide.”
Appy Fizz’s ‘Get Fizz’ themed campaign reflects its effervescent energy personified by brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. The vibrant and electrifying visuals of Appy Fizz have been splashed across 94 towns in India.
The campaigns leverage dynamic digital-out-of-home (DOOH) creatives to boost engagement. Static and digital billboards have been positioned along major roads and intersections, targeting key routes. Additionally, smaller format media like Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) were placed along sub-arterial routes, covering market areas, commercial hubs, and popular spots like railway stations and bus depots.
Speaking about the campaign, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum and MRP said, “Parle Agro campaigns for Appy Fizz, Smoodh and Frooti brighten up the summer season. Their success is a result of the exceptional teamwork between Parle Agro and the Platinum team, leveraging every available data to maximise return on investment. We used Madison’s suite of OOH tools for scientific planning and faultless execution, adapting to each market's unique needs. Despite the added challenge with General Election campaigns, our timing ensured our campaigns stood out without being overshadowed.”