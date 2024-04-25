Parle Agro launches summer OOH campaigns for Frooti, Smoodh & Appy Fizz

Speaking of the campaigns, Ankit Kapoor, head of marketing and international business, Parle Agro, said, "For us, the summer season is about becoming the top choice for consumers seeking delicious refreshment in the heat. OOH is a critical medium for us in driving memorability and reinforcing the distinctive worlds of our brands. By placing our media assets at strategic locations, we ensure our brands are not just seen but remembered. Moreover, our focus on dynamic content and celebrity endorsements adds an extra layer of engagement, enhancing the effectiveness of our campaigns. With these visually captivating campaigns, we aim to maximize brand visibility, impact and consideration across our top-performing markets nationwide.”