Parle Products launches 'Fab Feel' campaign for its Fab biscuits

Speaking about the campaign, Mayank Shah, VP, Parle Products said, "Our objective through this campaign is to elevate the Parle Fab! experience beyond being just a biscuit; transforming it into a symbol of joy and excitement for children. We are confident that the animated experience depicted in the TVC will deeply relate with our young audience, evoking a sense of fabulousness and tempting them to snack on the irresistible chocolaty taste of Fab. This campaign represents a small yet significant effort to offer children a fun break from their monotonous routines. Additionally, we aspire to foster stronger connections with our audience through this engaging campaign and deepen Parle's relationship with them.”