Pedigree showcases its vision to transform dogs’ health with its latest campaigns

New-age pet owners are a discerning group, who care as much about their pet’s food as they do about their own. “Pedigree has a global reputation for being the top choice in dog food and combining that with the authentic voices of celebrity pet owners helped us to maximize the reach for both campaigns. We were very diligent about picking the right celebrities who are known for being animal lovers. With the IPL around the corner, we also felt it was a great time to leverage cricketers with pets to amplify our message. We were able to rope in Dhanashree & Dipika to give their respective videos a ‘family’ vibe. At flynt, we try to integrate every influencer campaign with a larger goal and we’re excited to continue this collaboration with MARS Petcare in the upcoming months!” - Anshul Duggal, Founder & CEO at flynt.social.