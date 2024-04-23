Political parties leverage OTT platforms for advertising during Lok Sabha Election

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Indian National Congress is advertising on Disney+ Hotstar, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is advertising on MX Player.
Indian political parties have ventured into over-the-top (OTT) platforms for their advertisements. Recently, the Indian National Congress (INC) was seen advertising on Disney+ Hotstar with a video ad featuring the tagline Haath Badlega Haalaat.
Alongside the video campaign was the party’s website link, which directed viewers to its official website and opened the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - Paanch Nyay campaign. Congress Party Leader Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari, by paying tributes to his late father and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.
Not only Disney+ Hotstar, but the OTT platform MX Player has also provided space for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to advertise during the ongoing elections. The ad appeared on top of the MX Gold tab within the application.
A few weeks ago, JioCinema aired a BJP ad during an IPL match. Star Sports also aired a Congress ad but ceased broadcasting it immediately as it violated the contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Consequently, the company had to issue an official apology letter.
According to the Media Rights Agreement (MRA) signed between BCCI and IPL media rights holders, “Slotting of any political and/or religious advertisements during transmission is not permitted.”
While BJP or JioCinema have not addressed the placement of the ad during the IPL, it remains to be seen if it sparks any conversation.