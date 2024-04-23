Political parties leverage OTT platforms for advertising during Lok Sabha Election

Alongside the video campaign was the party’s website link, which directed viewers to its official website and opened the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - Paanch Nyay campaign. Congress Party Leader Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari, by paying tributes to his late father and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.