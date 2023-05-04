Puma appoints Havas Media Group India as its Media AOR

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, says, “Puma as a brand is known for its strong voice and vibrant spirit. Havas Media Group India has been on an upward trajectory consistently; last year was a landmark year for us as we were recognized as a dominant agency by RECMA and secured second place among all media agencies in the country. For us, winning the mandate of a brand like Puma has set the tone for the remaining year and we can’t wait to offer our expertise to the global sports brand. At Havas Media, we focus on designing and delivering impactful media solutions and hence, resonate with Puma's efforts to leverage relevant consumer touch points, services and messages that hold immense credibility for its audience. We are excited to make a Meaningful Difference for Brand PUMA and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”