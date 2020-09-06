PVR beats down on TV, OTT and popcorn-less couch viewing experience

Apart from this spiced up piece of communication, PVR has been busy assuring its customers about the safety SOPs the brand has planned to avoid the spread of COVID and to ensure social distancing in its venues. In July, the brand also announced its partnership with top hygiene brand Dettol. PVR venues are now equipped with Dettol hand sanitising stations and sanitiser dispensers. Also, Once operations resume, Dettol disinfectant liquids will be used to sanitise common areas and other utilities.