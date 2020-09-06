PVR beats down on TV, OTT and popcorn-less couch viewing experience

Despite the COVID ban, leading multiplex chain PVR is trying hard to be relevant and to be a part of conversations.
Multiplex chains in India are itching to resume operations. These zones of large screen entertainment have been closed to the public ever since the Government of India enforced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020. Despite the absence from the consumers’ list of choices, brands like PVR are trying to maintain relevance and find place in ongoing conversations.
PVR just launched its campaign ‘#OuchTheCouch Contest’. The ad film features woebegone TV viewers fiddling away with the remote and shifting uncomfortably on the couch. The viewers are apparently tired of watching repeats of programs, that too sans the pop corn.
Around the 10th second, the ad copy (also VO) reads, “Tired of watching reruns & scrolling for the flicks?” This could be a covert dig at OTT platforms like say, Net‘flix’, which is pretty much the flag-bearer of the OTT category. The ad also highlights the joy of immersive cinema experience against the repeated ‘interruptions’ while watching something on the TV set at home.
The film urges viewers to share their “boring TV couch moments” with PVR and stand a chance to be a part of the brand’s upcoming ad film alongside celebs.
Apart from this spiced up piece of communication, PVR has been busy assuring its customers about the safety SOPs the brand has planned to avoid the spread of COVID and to ensure social distancing in its venues. In July, the brand also announced its partnership with top hygiene brand Dettol. PVR venues are now equipped with Dettol hand sanitising stations and sanitiser dispensers. Also, Once operations resume, Dettol disinfectant liquids will be used to sanitise common areas and other utilities.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had recommended the Union Home Ministry to permit the reopening of cinema halls in August. The recommendation was turned down. Similarly, the Multiples Association of India has been repeatedly urging the government to take a step towards reopening. Speculations are, multiplexes may get a green flag later this month with restrictions like limited viewers and social distancing SOPs.