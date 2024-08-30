R Madhavan rejects huge offer of endorsing a paan masala brand: Reports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He turned down the endorsement offer citing his responsibility to his audience.
The endorsement of paan masala by celebrities has sparked ongoing debate among actors and audiences alike. Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar have all appeared in such ads, but these endorsements have often been met with public disapproval.
According to media reports, R. Madhavan recently turned down a huge endorsement deal from a paan masala brand. Despite being offered a substantial amount of money, the actor declined the offer, prioritising his responsibility towards his audience.
Last year, Akshay Kumar cut ties with Vimal Elaichi following backlash from fans over his choice of endorsements. Recently, Hrithik Roshan has appeared in a new DB Siggnature ad to promote its gold and silver cardamom seeds.
These ads ignite a broader discussion about celebrities endorsing products linked to harmful substances like tobacco. When actors who advocate for a healthy lifestyle end up promoting a tobacco brand, it raises important questions about the responsibility of public figures in choosing endorsements and their obligations to their audience.
Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, John Abraham recently criticised celebrities endorsing paan masala brands. Although he expressed love for his fellow actors, he firmly stated that he would never promote a paan masala product, as he refuses to jeopardise people's lives through such endorsements.
On the professional front, Madhavan was recently seen in Shaitaan film. His upcoming releases include Dhurandhar, De De Pyaar De 2, and Shankaran. Also, Madhavan's debut film along with Dia Mirza Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is re-releasing in theaters today.