Rahul Subramanian wanted a Lux ad – and the brand finally said yes

Lux India, a soap brand under HUL, has added a new face to its glittering roster – stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian.

A few weeks ago, Subramanian posted on Instagram a seemingly random photo of himself in a bathtub, with only his face poking out. His caption read that this was his “audition” for a Lux commercial, rejected in favour of an actress, and he cheekily blamed it on nepotism. Fans immediately jumped into the comments section, tagging Lux India and pleading for the comedian to get his deserved ad moment.

Well, Lux finally listened. The resulting commercial kicks off with the voiceover asking, “Kitna hi bura ho sakta hai?” (How bad could it be?) And there’s Rahul, face peeking out from a bathtub full of bubbles, Lux soap in hand. His first line, “Rahul, naam toh suna hoga”, is a playful nod to SRK’s legendary dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as if he is the superstar himself.

What follows is classic 'Rahul' – trying to be romantic, humming tunes, striking poses after every cut – but nothing seems to work. Frustrated, he asks the director what they want from him on a scale of 1 to 10 DDLJ (Diwale Dulhania Le Jaenge), like a true overachiever ready to do it all.

The brand then sets up a video call with influencer Rida Tharana, who had done a Lux ad just a week earlier for their #Khudkeliye moment campaign. She motivates him with a few kind words, even though the two don’t really know each other.

After a few more takes and plenty of Bollywood-style drama, the director calls it a wrap. But Subramanian clearly enjoys every second of his me-time in the tub. The ad ends with him delivering, “Tum log jao, main aata hun,” perfectly capturing the bliss of solo relaxation.

Last year, Lux celebrated its 100th anniversary and has been repositioning itself around body soaps. Suhana Khan, the brand’s latest ambassador, recently highlighted the shift by “breaking up” with soaps in favour of body washes, noting that the fragrance lasts longer.

But with Subramanian now on board, Lux seems to be balancing both its classic soap legacy and new offerings, combining humour, nostalgia, and a touch of Bollywood magic.