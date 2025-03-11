Rajasthan Royals announce Olio as official partner for IPL 2025

Olio Pizza from the house of Bangalore based F&B brands, Curefoods has announced the collaboration with Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisment

Olio will take center stage at Rajasthan Royals’ home ground with a series of engaging stadium branding initiatives. The concourse branding and cheering squad (podium and cheerleaders) branding is aimed at enhancing the in-stadium experience with high-energy branding and fan engagement zones. Fans attending every home match will also get a taste of Olio’s signature smoky pizzas at dedicated pizza kiosks, enhancing their match-day experience at the stadium.

Furthermore, Olio Dugout with Rajasthan Royals will debut as a flagship Rajasthan Royals-themed sports café ahead of the IPL season. This concept is an integral part of Olio’s strategic partnership with Rajasthan Royals and marks the beginning of a series of RR-themed cafés across Rajasthan and other cities. The RR-themed sports café will aim to serve as the hub for fans, featuring a dynamic ambiance celebrating Rajasthan Royals' legacy, and a co-branded menu curated for sports enthusiasts, a dedicated merch store for exclusive RR merchandise, engaging fan activations, and match-day watch parties.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, said, “We are excited to bring this unique collaboration with Rajasthan Royals to life. Cricket and food have always been a perfect combination, and through Olio, we aim to deliver a unique experience for fans. We believe the introduction of the RR-themed sports café, in-stadium branding, and limited-edition product launches reflect our commitment to bringing people together over great food and great cricket.”

Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated,” Olio are an important partner for us, as we both share a vision of delivering unique and memorable experiences for fans this IPL. The launch of the Olio Dugout Café and in-stadium activations are great case studies for innovation in partnerships and will help us engage fans throughout the year, creating memorable moments on and off the field.”

Additionally, Olio is set to roll out exclusive IPL-inspired menu additions, specially curated for match-day celebrations like Royals Garlic Knots Bucket, a twist on garlic knots infused with Rajasthani flavors. Olio will also introduce exclusive IPL combos and party packs designed to enhance the match-day snacking experience for fans.