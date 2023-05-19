Ranveer Singh is creating memories with his father in the latest campaign for Abu Dhabi Tourism

Akhilesh Bagri, Chief Creative Officer of Serviceplan Middle East commented, “Ever so often we hear our friends, family and international colleagues kicking themselves for not keeping enough time to experience Abu Dhabi. It was something that was just waiting to be said. So we said it. And everyone was onboard right away. And props to the lovely people at DCT for really getting behind it. It’s really gratifying to see the work live in prime media spots around the world. Also a big thank you to our production partners Deja Vu for sprinkling some magic dust on our simple idea and turning it around in record time. The reactions have been very positive and encouraging and we can’t wait for the next one.

The campaign will be featured across mediums including TV, digital, print and outdoor, and will travel the length and breadth of the country focused on Tier - 1 & 2 cities.