Ranveer Singh is creating memories with his father in the latest campaign for Abu Dhabi Tourism

The campaign film produced by Déjà Vu Films India, showcases an unseen amazing side of a summery Abu Dhabi.
Déjà Vu Films India, the film production company, has unveiled a new visually striking campaign for Abu Dhabi Tourism. The campaign film showcases an unseen amazing side of a summery Abu Dhabi and features Bollywood’s iconic superstar Ranveer Singh and his father Mr. Jugjeet Singh. Capturing the unforgettable sights and experiences of Abu Dhabi, the film showcases the father-son duo creating memories for life, while establishing the campaign’s central message - there’s so much to do, one summer isn’t enough.
Déjà Vu has an extensive experience of working on global campaigns and has produced a substantial amount of brand work featuring global icons like Lionel Messi, Mo Salah, Ronaldinho and Shaquille O’ Neal amongst others. The campaign for Abu Dhabi Tourism is another feather in its award-winning portfolio, as it brings forth a never-seen-before side of the city through a fun & emotional narrative, aimed to bring travellers and tourists from across the globe to Abu Dhabi in summers. For the campaign, the team has creatively leveraged the on-screen charm of Ranveer Singh and his off-screen relationship with his own father to convey a simple message - From culture to adventure to relaxation to culinary and shopping experiences, there’s so much for everyone in Abu Dhabi that one summer isn’t enough to enjoy all of it.
Elaborating on the conceptualisation and execution of the campaign, Manasvi Gosalia, executive producer, Déjà Vu Films said - “For this Campaign we wanted to execute something that goes beyond being a mere catalogue of sights and experiences and that’s why we decided to weave in an emotional narrative. The “One Summer isn’t enough” breaks the mold by bringing out the richness of Abu Dhabi through its unique execution. A big thank you to our trusting clients and partners at the Department of Culture and Tourism and their creative team at the Service-plan Middle enabled our vision to create a fun exuberant campaign that will appeal to family across the globe planning their next vacation together”.
Our campaign illustrates a journey that Ranveer embarked upon with his father, exploring exciting attractions and experiences across Abu Dhabi. We appreciate our creative partner, Serviceplan Middle East, for developing a captivating concept and script, and to the exceptional team at Dejavu Productions for executing this content to the highest standards. We hope you thoroughly enjoy it.”
Speaking about the campaign, H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, Executive Director of the Strategic Marketing & Communications Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism, said “Summer holidays hold great significance for Indian families. It's a time to travel, unwind, cherish moments, and strengthen bonds before resuming school and work. Our campaign showcases the wide range of captivating sights, activities, and memorable experiences that families can enjoy together, establishing Abu Dhabi as the ultimate summer destination.
Given Ranveer's longstanding connection with Abu Dhabi, we decided to further collaborate with him for this campaign. Apart from being a youth icon, Ranveer is known for his strong family values. Including Ranveer's father, Mr. Jugjeet Singh, was a perfect match as they exemplify together the modern Indian family, eager to explore new horizons and create lasting memories. We aspire to reach every Indian household and encourage families to embrace an unparalleled Abu Dhabi summer experience like never before."
Al-Bushlaibi added: “Abu Dhabi's vision as a destination is to enrich people's lives by sharing the great experiences we have to offer. We collaborate with celebrities who embody and reflect the essence of Abu Dhabi, showcasing the diverse array of experiences and attractions our city provides. We take pride in partnering with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh to connect with our target audience throughout the Indian subcontinent.
Akhilesh Bagri, Chief Creative Officer of Serviceplan Middle East commented, “Ever so often we hear our friends, family and international colleagues kicking themselves for not keeping enough time to experience Abu Dhabi. It was something that was just waiting to be said. So we said it. And everyone was onboard right away. And props to the lovely people at DCT for really getting behind it. It’s really gratifying to see the work live in prime media spots around the world. Also a big thank you to our production partners Deja Vu for sprinkling some magic dust on our simple idea and turning it around in record time. The reactions have been very positive and encouraging and we can’t wait for the next one.
The campaign will be featured across mediums including TV, digital, print and outdoor, and will travel the length and breadth of the country focused on Tier - 1 & 2 cities.