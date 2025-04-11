RCB campaign sweetens Kannada lessons for fans with a jilebi twist

Over the years, many have pointed out the visual similarity between the Kannada script and the swirled shape of a jalebi—a popular Indian sweet. What started as casual internet banter has now become the basis for a cultural campaign by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB is inviting fans to experience Kannada—the local language of Bengaluru and Karnataka—through specially made jilebis shaped like key Kannada letters.

The team has a fan base of millions, and it is amongst the most followed sports franchises in the world. Created in collaboration with Talented, RCB wants to highlight its home city’s inclusive spirit in a simple yet meaningful way.

The ad begins with how sweet Bengaluru is—the landscape, the weather, the food, and of course, the cricket—but the language could make it even sweeter. And what could be a better way than RCB players themselves, including Virat Kohli, taking Kannada lessons from the sweetest teacher and agreeing how easy it is?

The initiative goes beyond celebrating Kannada—it's a cultural effort to bridge the gap between native and non-native fans, helping everyone feel equally connected to the spirit of the city.

The jilebis are available exclusively at the RCB Bar & Café from April 8 to 11, and each pack unlocks beginner-friendly Kannada lessons on RCB’s YouTube channel, featuring players such as Virat Kohli, Tim David, and Yash Dayal.

Speaking about the campaign, Devdutt Padikkal, RCB batter, said, “As someone who grew up in Bengaluru, it’s really special to see the language being celebrated like this. It’s not just about Kannada; it’s about making everyone feel at home in the city, and I’m glad to play a small part in helping fans connect more deeply with the city and our team.”

“What makes RCB truly special is the unwavering support of our fans—no matter where they come from or what language they speak. This campaign is our tribute to Bengaluru, a city that has embraced people from across the country with open arms. By creating jilebis inspired by the elegance of the Kannada script, we’re inviting everyone to savour the rich culture of our home city, quite literally. It’s a bold and heartfelt gesture to surprise our fans and deepen their connection with the team,” said Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As a bonus, RCB is also sponsoring Kannada classes for 1,000 fans, which can be gifted to non-native Bengalureans. Fans can participate by simply emailing “Jilebi Kodi” to jilebikodi@gmail.com.

The IPL isn't just about cricket anymore; it's also about the entertaining ads that brands and teams roll out each season. For instance, Dream11's Clash of Titans campaign featuring Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor assembling their fantasy teams with cricket star or PUMA's Delhi, Save the Fight for the Game with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma urging fans to channel their passion into the match?

These ads add more fun to the biggest cricket carinval of the year. it's not just about your favourite teams but also the ads that capture your attention. Well, that said, have you picked your favourite ad this season yet?

