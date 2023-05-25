Royoloak Furniture uses transit advertising for its new campaign

The strategy is to invoke curiosity for their summer sale, which was mirrored in the ads.
Royaloak Furniture, has taken the non-traditional route to promote its summer offers and in the process increase brand awareness.
To reach working professionals in Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Royaloak recently launched a strategy of advertising on buses, autos, metros and mobile vans to create a greater brand recall among its target audience in everyday commute.
The strategy is to invoke curiosity for their summer sale, which was mirrored in the ads. The brand wants to position itself as a retail store that sells well-crafted and high-quality furniture.
Speaking about this campaign, Vijai Subramaniam, founder & chairman, Royaloak Furniture, says, "We are thrilled with the results of our campaign. Our innovative approach has helped us reach out to our target audience and promote our summer sale offer effectively. We believe that our unique and hard-hitting approach has succeeded in creating a strong impression and recall in our customers' minds serving our ultimate objective. We are confident that this campaign will help us increase our overall brand awareness and drive sales.”
Expressing similar views, David James Karambekar, country head marketing, Royaloak Furniture says, “ Since non-traditional marketing relies on many unknown factors, it is important for any campaign to undergo careful planning. Developing a comprehensive marketing plan does not make this strategy any more predictable, but it can help focus efforts and maximize the chances for success. The first step of the plan is to define the target audience. The next step will be to pick the non-traditional marketing strategy that will be used. The approach for choosing non-traditional advertising options such as bus branding, auto branding, metro advertising, and the mobile van was based on the fact that our target group was always on the move, traveling to work or meetings, and would spend a large amount of time on public transport. This way we would attract our audience's attention throughout their everyday commute by targeting these non-traditional ad possibilities, providing a strong impression and recall value.
The campaign lasted for 60 days in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The campaign had an impact on our sales and drove more visitors to the stores. We have gained a deeper understanding of our customers' emotions, needs, and how to consistently refresh our selection to serve them better.”
Royaloak Furniture offers an unparalleled variety of furniture, ranging from living room furniture to outdoor furniture, along with bedroom and utility furniture, all of superior quality and supreme comfort. The collection comprises imported items from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey, and is renowned for its exquisite designs that are available at unbeatable prices.