Royoloak Furniture uses transit advertising for its new campaign

Expressing similar views, David James Karambekar, country head marketing, Royaloak Furniture says, “ Since non-traditional marketing relies on many unknown factors, it is important for any campaign to undergo careful planning. Developing a comprehensive marketing plan does not make this strategy any more predictable, but it can help focus efforts and maximize the chances for success. The first step of the plan is to define the target audience. The next step will be to pick the non-traditional marketing strategy that will be used. The approach for choosing non-traditional advertising options such as bus branding, auto branding, metro advertising, and the mobile van was based on the fact that our target group was always on the move, traveling to work or meetings, and would spend a large amount of time on public transport. This way we would attract our audience's attention throughout their everyday commute by targeting these non-traditional ad possibilities, providing a strong impression and recall value.