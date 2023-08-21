Savlon unveils new campaign for its new handwash packs

Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “We have often heard that change is the only constant and we believe that the emotions of love and care are the only constants that have not changed since time immemorial. Savlon unveils its refurbished new portfolio of Handwashes as a homage to hands that care and nurture. It continues to leverage sharp consumer insights to address consumer needs and is at the forefront, driving purposeful innovation. In a refurbished look, the portfolio of Savlon handwashes highlights the design and skin friendly formulation with 90% natural origin content to enable protection and care for hands that nurture and care.”