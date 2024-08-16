Shaadi.org makes bold statement about financial equality for women with social film

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
New film unveils women's workforce challenges, highlighting the struggles of married women in pursuit of financial independence.
Shaadi.org, Shaadi.com’s social initiative wing, presents another inspiring campaign to raise awareness about women’s low workforce participation. As part of the initiative for the 77th Independence Day, the platform created a social film and partnered with organizations like Udayan Care to promote women’s financial independence and encourage married women to return to the workforce.
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 68% of married women are still not a part of the workforce. This statistic is driven by societal norms and expectations that place the responsibilities of domestic affairs squarely on women, restricting their freedom and influencing family dynamics while also having implications on the nation at large. Even after 77 years of independence, Indian women remain far from truly independent, especially financially. This not only compromises their dignity and autonomy but perpetuates a cycle of oppression.
To shed light on the challenges married women face when it comes to becoming financially independent, Shaadi.org unveiled a thought-provoking social film.
It unfolds around a family gathered around a bonfire, where a father is narrating a horror story to the children. He describes a “Stree” in a bloodied saree with wild, unkempt hair who terrorises a village, swallowing both young and old. He continues how, despite the villagers’ repeated efforts, they could not drive her away - until one day, she vanished, not to be seen for two months. The father pauses and asks the children where they think the “Stree” disappeared. Unexpectedly, one child eagerly responds, “She got married and had to quit her job!” This answer leads the other kids, especially the boys, to laugh while the adults exchange knowing glances, underscoring the stark reality that resonates with the audience.
Adhish Zaveri, VP – marketing, Shaadi.com, said, “Financial independence is a cornerstone of experiencing true independence. This Independence Day, we envisioned delivering a message that is both impactful and hopeful, reflecting our endeavour to change the present situation of married women in India. While our social film sparks awareness, we are also actively partnering with initiatives providing livelihood opportunities to women. At the same time, we aim to work towards positively influencing societal mindsets to build a more equitable nation and the world at large.”
By extending the conversation around the cause of women’s financial independence this Independence Day, Shaadi.org aims to lower barriers for married women. They aim to make it more accessible for them to enter diverse economic sectors and empower them to actively contribute to India’s growth and progress.