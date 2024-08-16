Shaadi.org makes bold statement about financial equality for women with social film

It unfolds around a family gathered around a bonfire, where a father is narrating a horror story to the children. He describes a “Stree” in a bloodied saree with wild, unkempt hair who terrorises a village, swallowing both young and old. He continues how, despite the villagers’ repeated efforts, they could not drive her away - until one day, she vanished, not to be seen for two months. The father pauses and asks the children where they think the “Stree” disappeared. Unexpectedly, one child eagerly responds, “She got married and had to quit her job!” This answer leads the other kids, especially the boys, to laugh while the adults exchange knowing glances, underscoring the stark reality that resonates with the audience.