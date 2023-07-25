Slice of life, indie pup adoption, a lady behind the wheel: Škoda Auto drives past auto ad tropes in new campaign

Petr Šolc, brand director, Škoda Auto India, added, “The automotive sphere in India and the world is going through a massive transformation. Our brand has always had a human touch and customer orientation as an integral part of our DNA. This enables us to understand the ever-evolving needs and meet the aspirations of our customers. ‘Make every KM count’ reflects this spirit of our cars and customers, who equate numbers in the odometers not as kilometres, but as clocking of journeys and experiences.”