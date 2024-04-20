TAM Report shows Ecom-Gaming as top advertiser in IPL 17 with 18% ad volume share

Additionally, Ecom-Gaming was the top performer in the category list for all 31 matches of IPL 17. The report also mentioned that Ecom-Gaming and Pan Masala were the popular categories in both IPL 17 and IPL 16. Two out of the top five Categories in IPL 17 came from the Food & Beverages Sector. During 16 matches, Sporta Technologies held the top spot in Advertisers, while Parle Products led the top spot in 15 matches in IPL 17.