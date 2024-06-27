The Gen Z wave of celebs is particularly different from its predecessors; here’s how

It is also important to underline some elements of the new generation that can potentially make or break their association with brands. Jain elaborates, “With Gen Z, you get the benefit of having a very social media friendly and open ambassador. But at the same time, they are also very bold and fearless in terms of the content they're posting on social media. Some brands are very sensitive to the kind of content that is being posted, and they may want to continue to monitor how that partnership is working out for them.”