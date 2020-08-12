The Hindu celebrates Maveli's noble deeds in Onam ad

He lives right here. As the 80-year-old who buys provisions for his 85-year-old neighbour. He smiles through that girl who has been taking double shifts saving lives. He drives around the town delivering food to hungry people. He is the girl who gets tickets for a needy kid on the bus. His moustache now terrifies those who break the law. The moves of his paunch amuse the differently-abled-children he entertains every weekend. He is on the speed dial of all his friends, always around to help. He has rowed strangers to safety when they were in knee-deep water. He is the warrior girl who stood up for a fellow passenger's safety. The king of all things good, Maveli lives within each one of us. This Onam, let us celebrate him every day.