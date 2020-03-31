The One Club for Creativity launches free global jobs board

It will help connect people looking for jobs during this uncertain time with employers regardless of experience, department, and job type.
Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (I.M.F.) in an online press briefing said, “It is now clear that we have entered a recession as bad or worse than in 2009.”
“A key concern about a long-lasting impact of the sudden stop of the world economy is the risk of a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs that not only can undermine the recovery. But can erode the fabric of our societies.”
The Coronavirus pandemic is not just a health crisis but a looming black cloud over the economic stability of the world.
The longer countries stay in lockdown, the more burden will it cause on its economies, the prospects of its industries, and the balance sheets of its companies. Layoffs and pay cuts are quite often, the first steps taken, to stem the burden and downfall.
Stress and anxiety levels rise because workers keep thinking about these two actions while already battling the stress of working from home which for many isn’t the most ideal way of working.
Keeping in mind the surge in unemployment rates, The One Club for Creativity, a non-profit that recognizes and promotes excellence in advertising has initiated ‘The One Club COVID-19 Jobs Board’.
It is a free resource that connects people looking for jobs with agencies, design studios, production companies and brands looking to fill open positions.
This resource is free and open to all individuals in the industry regardless of their levels of experience, department, and nature of job like full-time and project work, freelance assignments and internships.
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of the global nonprofit organization said, “The One Club's mission is to support and celebrate the creative community. Everyone knows about the ‘celebrate’ part, with programs like The One Show. This new jobs board is an example of the ‘support’ we can offer to the industry, acting as a conduit to connect the global community with job opportunities.”
The International Labour Organization (ILO) in a press release on 18 March 2020, said: “The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million.”
Guy Ryder, ILO’s Director-General said, “This is no longer only a global health crisis, it is also a major labour market and economic crisis that is having a huge impact on people."
Due to the virus, The One Club cancelled its Creative Week 2020 and moved its awards judging online from an in-person setting.