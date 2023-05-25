Tide unveils new campaign with Punjab Kings

Conceptualised by Sociowash, the campaign spotlights Tide’s collaboration with the prestigious Punjab Kings as their official laundry partner.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, joined hands with Tide, the leading global detergent brand, to launch an integrated campaign this IPL. Anchored by a captivating video asset, this campaign boasts a star-studded lineup that enthralled the audiences starring cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan and rising stars of cricket, Arshdeep Singh, and Shahrukh Khan. The campaign was designed and executed by Sociowash and the video was executed by SW Studios, showcasing Tide’s partnership with PBKS. The agency was responsible for creating omnichannel assets for the campaign.
The collaboration was introduced in a brief teaser film titled 'Sadde Punjab ka Naya Favourite,' which also marked the debut of Tide Liquids in India. Tide Liquids will be the 'official laundry partner' of the legendary Punjab Kings. Sociowash helped Tide in creating a strategic plan, where they combined offline advertising, out-of-home (OOH) placements, in-stadium advertising, and digital advertisements to maximize the reach of the campaign. The campaign is intended to draw attention to the Tide Liquids launch and engage consumers through multiple touchpoints and assets.
Pranav Agrawal, co-founder of Sociowash, expressed his excitement about the partnership and the campaign's potential impact: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Tide on this campaign that showcases their association with Punjab Kings. The video, shot in our in-house production wing SW Studio, perfectly captures the essence of the partnership and highlights Tide's role as the official partner. We believe this campaign will create a lasting impression on consumers, resonating with both cricket enthusiasts and loyal Tide customers."
The collaboration between Sociowash and Tide accentuates both companies' commitment to delivering impactful campaigns and creating lasting connections with consumers through compelling storytelling. By showcasing Tide's partnership with the Punjab Kings, the campaign aims to strengthen Tide's market presence and further establish its position as a leader in the industry.