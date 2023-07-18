Tilt Brand Solutions appointed as Agency On Record for Myntra

This move comes as Myntra readies itself for its next phase of growth while continuing to revolutionise the way Indians shop for fashion, lifestyle and beauty. Rajiv Chatterjee, group chief growth officer, Quotient Ventures said, “Myntra is a prestigious addition to our client portfolio and we are thrilled to partner with them at a stage when they have accelerated their growth ambitions. We are confident in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our proven competencies in data-based strategy, understanding culture and great storytelling.”