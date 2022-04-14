Tinder India wants to smoothen your swiping game

Now, choose from users based on shared interests.
To swipe right or not might go on to become a life-altering act, Tinder knows it. The dating app, in a series of mini ads, reveals new features that aim to simplify your swiping challenges.
“Members will have more control over who they meet by giving them the option to navigate through profiles arranged by interest, while also allowing them to access a growing list of social experiences,” says the dating app on YouTube.
The interests include nature lovers, music, free to meet tonight, and looking for love. The final one goes against Tinder’s reputation for being a place for finding folks to hook up; the app’s first aim when it was launched.
The dating app, in the past few months, has doled out several ads and mini ads to show itself as the place to go for meeting potential dates and suitors.
Tinder India, in March, rolled out a music video to stoke your dating game so that you turn into ‘Swipe Right Material’. The video featured artists Guru Randhawa, Anirudh, Dee MC, and Kartik Shah.
Bumble India, Tinder’s rival, too released a music video in March starring actor Ishaan Khatter. 93-seconds long, the video's sole aim was to erase your pre-date jitters.
Both these videos present the dating apps as your gatekeeper to a fun casual fling or a serious relationship, the apps are yet to get over the fact that everything has opened up and unlike the last two years when people could only meet and date each other through these apps, folks can now step out and meet in person; hello blind dates.