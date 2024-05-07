TV's 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly and the brands in her bag

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ganguly endorses brands like Aashirvaad and Kaveri Mehendi while also embracing political endeavors with her BJP affiliation.
In the realm of Indian television, Rupali Ganguly embodies the essence of the 'Bhartiya Naari', captivating audiences through portrayal of Anupamaa. She plays the leading role in Anupamaa, an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus that also streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.
On May 1, she officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Expressing her admiration, the TV actress stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his accomplishments had drawn her towards the party. She urges citizens to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard.
Ganguly's journey in the entertainment industry is marked by versatility and influence. She endorses a range of brands that resonate with her relatable persona. From advocating menstrual health awareness with Whisper to endorsing personalised nutrition for children with Gritzo, Ganguly's endorsements reflect her commitment to empowerment and holistic well-being.
Aashirvaad Atta
In December 2023, Aashirvaad enlisted Rupali Ganguly to front a TV commercial campaign. In this venture, Ganguly assumes the role of a discerning consumer, showcasing the innovative 'Quality Certificate' feature of Aashirvaad Atta through a convenient QR code scan. This collaboration marks the launch of Aashirvaad Atta's latest initiative, ‘Likh ke Le Lo’. Rupali's presence as a trusted figure adds credibility to the brand's message, assuring viewers that Aashirvaad prioritises providing superior quality atta.
Follikesh
Follikesh, a brand dedicated to the care of Indian women, has stepped forward to address their hair care needs with a range of daily use products designed to promote a healthy hair routine. With Rupali Ganguly as the face of the brand, Follikesh endeavors to forge a deep connection with the millennial audience, promising them better hair days ahead. Her authentic representation of real struggles and choices resonates strongly with the Indian audience, making her an ideal ambassador for a brand that prioritises understanding and meeting the needs of modern women.
Kaveri Mehendi
In August 2022, Kaveri Mehendi Cone launched a TV commercial with Rupali Ganguly as its brand ambassador. This collaboration aims to boost brand visibility and uniqueness. Ganguly's endorsement promises to enhance the brand's reputation and solidify its position in the market, making it a significant milestone for Kaveri Mehendi.
Tata Tea Premium
In a limited edition campaign in August 2023, Tata Tea Premium showcased Ganguly, celebrating India's vibrant handloom heritage. The campaign aimed to instill a sense of cultural pride and inspire consumers to embrace the essence of India. Rupali Ganguly's association with the campaign added depth and authenticity, resonating with audiences and fostering a stronger connection to the brand's message.
Whisper
In April 2023, Ganguly joined Whisper's initiative to educate mothers about the biology of periods. Through social media platforms, Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia alongside Ganguly in Star Plus's Anupamaa, emphasised the significance of incorporating 'The Missing Chapter' into school curriculums.
Their advocacy aimed to dispel age-old taboos and misinformation surrounding menstruation, ensuring that adolescent girls do not miss out on their studies due to societal stigmas. This partnership underscores Whisper's commitment to empowering women and fostering open discussions about menstrual health.
Gritzo
In January 2023, Gritzo, a brand under Healthkart, introduced a digital film featuring Ganguly and her nine-year-old son, Rudransh. The campaign showcases Rupali's trust in Gritzo SuperMilk to provide essential nutrition for her child during this crucial growth phase. As the personalised nutrition drink for children, Gritzo embodies a commitment to ensuring optimal health and well-being for young ones.