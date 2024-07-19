TVS iQube's latest campaign underscores the significance of a good start

TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. This will enable electric mobility accessibility to everyone and further establish TVS iQube’s proposition of being India’s favourite family EV. Currently, the TVS iQube Electric scooters are available in 434 cities and 651 dealerships across India.