TVS iQube's latest campaign underscores the significance of a good start

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign showcases the TVS iQube not only as a mode of transportation, but as a transformative lifestyle choice.
TVS iQube launched its latest integrated marketing campaign, #AchchiShuruwat, translating to 'A Good Start'. Rooted in the philosophy of fresh beginnings and sustainable living, the campaign showcases the TVS iQube not only as a mode of transportation, but as a transformative lifestyle choice. Since its launch in 2020, TVS iQube has stood for quality, comfort, connectivity, and affordability.
At the heart of #AchchiShuruwat lies the belief that every journey, especially those towards realising great dreams, begins with a promise of a new dawn - a promise embodied by TVS iQube. It symbolises independence, aspiration, and the pursuit of personal and economic growth while fostering a sense of community and connectivity among riders.
Commenting on the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, vice president marketing, EV Business at TVS Motor Company said, “With #AchchiShuruwat, we aim to position the TVS iQube not just as a mode of transport, but as a partner in the pursuit of dreams. We believe that every journey, no matter how small, holds the potential for a good start - a fresh, hopeful beginning towards a brighter tomorrow. TVSM will continue to partner our customers in their journey of success, by making trustworthy and superior electric mobility experience more accessible.”
TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. This will enable electric mobility accessibility to everyone and further establish TVS iQube’s proposition of being India’s favourite family EV. Currently, the TVS iQube Electric scooters are available in 434 cities and 651 dealerships across India.