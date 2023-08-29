Uber takes nostalgia ride in its latest campaign to celebrate 10 years in India

Reflecting on Uber’s ten year milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade. With a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, the future is exciting and we look forward to doing our bit to accelerate progress towards India’s envisioned techade.”