Unilever partners with WPP to streamline global beauty creative duties for enhanced brand impact

WPP will lead the creative strategy for Tresemme, Sunsilk, Simple, Nexxus, Shea Moisture, Clear, and Pond’s post-consolidation.
Unilever has confirmed that it has consolidated the creative and strategic responsibilities for its beauty brands worldwide with WPP. The holding company was already managing some of Unilever's major brands, such as Dove and Vaseline, primarily through Ogilvy, as reported by AdAge.
The consolidation means that WPP will take on creative responsibilities for Tresemme, Sunsilk, Simple, Nexxus, Shea Moisture, Clear, and Pond’s, both in the U.S. and globally, while continuing its previous work on Vaseline. Previously, these brands were managed by Interpublic Group of Companies, Omnicom Group, and Brandtech Group’s Oliver in various regions.
WPP will acquire brands with U.S. media spending of $36 million in 2023 and $17 million in Q1 2024, as reported by Vivvix. They already manage Unilever beauty brands with $100 million in 2023 spending. Key global brands like Sunsilk and Clear are significant outside the U.S. market.