Vicky Kaushal turns into a Zomato writer for a day

In the latest ad film, Zomato users are greeted with notifications written by Vicky himself. From creating personalised breakfast requests to exploring pizza preferences, such as the choice of pineapples as toppings, the actor embodies the commanding nature of his character from his latest film 'Sam Bhahadur'. Creating a seamless connection between the film and the Zomato platform, the actor also encourages people to watch the movie in theaters.