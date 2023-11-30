Vicky Kaushal turns into a Zomato writer for a day

From writing scripts to ad messages, Vicky assumes the position of 'notifications commander' at Zomato.
Zomato has joined forces with the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to pay a special tribute to India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As part of the collaboration, Vicky stepped into a different role for a day, playing, crafting and sending orders on Zomato.
In the latest ad film, Zomato users are greeted with notifications written by Vicky himself. From creating personalised breakfast requests to exploring pizza preferences, such as the choice of pineapples as toppings, the actor embodies the commanding nature of his character from his latest film 'Sam Bhahadur'. Creating a seamless connection between the film and the Zomato platform, the actor also encourages people to watch the movie in theaters.
The collaboration extends beyond the screen to social media content, app banners and cityscape hoardings. Zomato and Vicky offer users a distinctive fusion of delightful orders and engaging stories, transforming every interaction into an enjoyable experience.
Zomato also hosted a special secret screening of 'Sam Bahadur' for its delivery partners in Delhi. The actor portraying reel-life Sam, attended the screening as a surprise for the 200 delivery partners.