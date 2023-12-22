Viraj Ghelani becomes a thief for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card campaign

The digital campaign aims to showcase the card’s benefits.
Swiggy has launched an innovative campaign to promote the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card. The campaign features a video titled It's Raining Cashback on Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, starring popular comedian and influencer Viraj Ghelani.
In the video, Ghelani playfully pretends to pickpocket unsuspecting pedestrians, only for them to panic and check their pockets. Upon checking, they are surprised to discover rewards in the form of cash and the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card.
Turning the negative connotation of pickpocketing on its head through the use of humor and surprise, the video effectively communicates the message that using the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card is like getting an unexpected surprise in the form of rewards and savings with every purchase.
The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card is a co-branded credit card that combines the convenience of HDFC Bank's trusted banking services with Swiggy's customer-centric approach. With its focus on rewarding users for their everyday transactions, the card is useful for consumers who seek value and benefits from their credit card usage.