Wakefit spot riffs on YesMadam’s workplace stress email post

Wakefit, a direct-to-consumer sleep solutions brand, has launched episode 2 of the #Gaddagiri series; this time the campaign takes a jab at YesMadam’s recent marketing stunt.

Noida-based doorstep beauty platform YES Madam faced backlash after allegedly terminating employees under stress, as claimed in a viral LinkedIn post. The email reportedly informed employees of immediate termination, sparking widespread criticism on social media over the company’s approach to employee well-being.

A day later, YesMadam clarified that the move was part of an awareness initiative to highlight workplace stress. Apologising for the distress caused, the company stated on LinkedIn that it "would never take such a step" and emphasised its intention was to shed light on the critical issue of workplace stress.

Building on the narrative, Wakefit’s ad titled #Gaddagiri humorously mocks YES Madam’s fake termination of 100 employees for being "stressed." The ad shows an HR in a groggy state, questioning employees about stress. The HR, unable to stay awake, unknowingly fires the employees while repeatedly saying, "Yes, madam."

Promoting the importance of quality sleep, the ad ends with the tagline, “Lafda tab hota hai, jab tum barabar nahi sota” (trouble arises when you don’t get enough sleep), highlighting Wakefit’s mattress offerings and suggesting such absurd scenarios only happen when you’re not getting proper rest. The ad is conceptualised by The New Thing.

The first part of the series subtly poked fun at Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff (COS) job listing. The job listing, which required candidates to pay Rs 20 lakh upfront instead of receiving a salary in the first year, sparked online controversy.

Goyal described the role as offering "10x more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school." After widespread backlash, he retracted the offer, explaining the Rs 20 lakh fee was meant as a filter for those seeking accelerated career growth.

Both Zomato and Yes Madam gained attention through their marketing gimmicks, which sparked controversy and boosted their popularity. Wakefit cleverly capitalised on this and launched its own series. Wonder what the next part is going to be!

