"We should never forget what creativity can do": Simon Cook

Cannes Lions' MD says they're opening their platform to share fascinating stories that tell how creativity can create positive change.
Humanity is going through one of its toughest times. The Coronavirus pandemic has blown apart lives, destroyed families, crippled economies, and changed the way we live forever.
During such testing times, “…we should never forget what creativity can do.” says Simon Cook, Managing Director, Cannes Lions.
In a poignant note, he speaks of how the virus has impacted us in ways nobody could have ever imagined and how everyone is right now concerned about the future.
The world is more divided than ever but Cook believes that if we come together, collaborate, and share, it will be for our best.
Cook says he has spoken to members of the global community and learnt of several stories of how creativity is working overtime right now and is responding to “…rapidly changing consumer behaviour, evolving circumstances and periods of extended isolation, or to create positive change.”
And keeping these stories in mind, Cannes Lions is opening its platform to “…share these stories and breakthroughs, no matter how big or small. Whether you’re a brand pivoting to make hand-sanitisers, a platform providing mental well-being content or a company ‘building the plane as it’s flying’ to adapt to the changing world, the creative community wants to hear about your brilliant insights and realisations.”
It will also release classic talks from the Festival, along with Lion-winning work and useful insights and intelligence on the evolving situation. “Helpful content and inspiring ideas to remind everyone of the power of creative possibility.”
Unfortunately, Cannes Lions announced today (April 3, 2020) that its Festival of Creativity 2020 stands cancelled and its next edition will now take place from June 21-25, 2021.
Organisations and brands are doing their best to help people get through this time of crisis.
For instance, The One Club has launched a free global jobs board to connect job seekers with potential employers.
Jack Daniel’s, the Tennessee whiskey brand, came out with an intimate ad that toasts social distancing because it has made us humans more social.
Visit Portugal, the country’s tourism board also launched an ad titled ‘Can’t Skip Hope’ that speaks about how we need to stop, take a break, refocus and recalibrate humanity.
Countless brands are talking about the virus, the precautions to take, being safe and indoors, and spreading positivity on social media, you can take a look at them through the link above.