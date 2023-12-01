What’s with the true-to-life ads that aren’t so true after all?

As brands strive for authenticity, are these organic-looking ads up to the mark?
In the ad world, authenticity is the prevailing currency. And to bring that to fruition is a lock of many keys.
Brands are increasingly collaborating with actors and influencers to craft promotional narratives that blur the lines between reel and reality. This nuanced trend of true-to-life ads has garnered considerable attention.
Varun Dhawan's recent dalliance with KFC, where the actor was captured nonchalantly munching on KFC Chizza amidst a swarm of paparazzi clamouring for a bite, is exactly what I am talking about - the intersection of promotional messaging and everyday authenticity. The strategic integration of a popular figure engrossed in a mundane yet relatable act is an attempt for authenticity, but does it succeed?
Similarly, Lay's enlisted MS Dhoni to embark on an impromptu door-to-door cricket viewing invitation spree during the recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The cricketer's unassuming stardom, coupled with the spontaneity of the supposed home visits, culminated in an advertorial narrative that looked a little too choreographed. Who keeps an entire stack of Lay’s offerings in the house?
On the flip side, Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration with Oppo a few months ago saw the actor ostensibly discard a fan's phone, toeing the line between shock and promotion. The subsequent revelation that the episode was orchestrated for promotional purposes underscored the efficacy of such campaigns in imprinting a mark on the collective consciousness of consumers. It went viral, you know.
The success of these collaborations hinges on the delicate balance between authenticity and meticulous planning. While each episode bears the veneer of spontaneity, the underlying premise is essentially just advertisers navigating the complexities of consumer engagement.
Keegan Pinto, chief creative officer, FCB Ulka, lays out the nuances of this trend, dissecting the motives and challenges associated with these collaborations. Regarding the overall incentive of such ads, Pinto points out the pivotal role actors play as societal icons, serving as catalysts for larger reach.
He says, "Actors are often the icons of society. They're popular, so they're important conduits for mass promotion. The ideal way to make such ad campaigns effective is via the authenticity of the collab, and also the unhinged and genuine relationship between the brand and the celebrity themselves."
While such collaborations are brands trying their hands at true-to-life storytelling, the power inherent in this format often falters when brands compromise on the genuine feel of the collaboration.
Pinto explains, "There is power in this format. Seeing Varun Dhawan actually eating KFC Chizza in a regular outlet has that shock element. But do brands have it in them to not use high-end gear for such films and make them look as organic as they possibly can? Not sure about that."
In dissecting the motives behind these collaborations, it becomes evident that the aim doesn't extend much beyond the immediate boost in product visibility. The objective is to etch the brand into the consumer's consciousness.
Naresh Gupta, co-founder and managing partner, Bang in the Middle, opines that even if such collaborations are easily deductible for consumers as paid partnerships, the objective is still to only spark a momentary spike in popularity. He says, “The brands are aware that such ads come across as choreographed and pre-planned, but it still generates an instantaneous buzz. That momentary up is what every brand is looking for.”
People know these collaborations are scripted. But it still generates conversations, albeit for the fakeness of the promo itself. And that is what the brands are looking for.Naresh Gupta, co-founder and managing partner, Bang in the Middle
From a strategic point of view, Gupta explains how such ads can also be ancillary products of celebrity endorsements, given the timeliness and brevity of such contracts. He explains, “Celebrities are willing to do these short-term contracts only for digital. There is also a limited time to shoot with the celebrities, and so to maximise the outcome of such collaboration brands often resort to doing such little stunts.”
The critical question that looms large is whether these collaborations genuinely register as authentic in the discerning minds of consumers or if they are perceived merely as orchestrated spectacles aimed at stirring conversation.
While consumers are more than equipped intellectually to make out real organic brand plugs from paid collaborations, Gupta opines that the point isn’t to fool the consumers. “People know these collaborations are scripted. But it still generates conversations, albeit for the fakeness of the promo itself. And that is what the brands are looking for.”
Brands can attempt to do such ads and stage it as reality. But it only registers as an authentic piece of promotion in their minds and in the periphery of their conference rooms.Sanjeev Kotnala, founder, Intradia World
Sanjeev Kotnala, founder, Intradia World, is of the opinion that consumers are no longer gullible enough to take such marketing gimmicks seriously.
He says, “People have now come to age in terms of digital maturity. Consumers even in tier 3 cities and beyond look at things with a grain of salt. Even the right kind of collaborations have to stand the test of scrutiny now. This behaviour is an outcome of a long haul of concealed paid partnerships that have driven the consumers towards the edge. So it is very hard to convince the consumers with such gimmicks.”
Any kind of brand association is now instantly perceived as a paid promotion, as per Kotnala. He says, “Brands can attempt to do such ads and stage it as reality. But it only registers as an authentic piece of promotion in their minds and in the periphery of their conference rooms.”