WhatsApp does a Snap; new feature makes photos and videos disappear once opened 

As per Jaydeep Sarkar, the ad’s director, “This story of two young people, who are moving on from a romantic relationship, but still want to forge a new equation and friendship, is so liberating and fresh. WhatsApp’s new feature ‘View Once’ helps them move on without the baggage of the past. The way the brand feature and the story are interwoven is truly magical. I wanted this film to feel real and raw, not just in its telling, but also in the moods it explored.”