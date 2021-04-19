When Amul’s topical spoke about the CBSE exams

It pointed to the government’s decision to postpone class 12 board exams and cancel class 10 exams.
Amul’s topicals always attract attention. They make you laugh, chuckle, raise your eyebrows and, sometimes, don’t attract any attention at all. One of its recent ads, about examinations, managed to raise our eyebrows.
After the government cancelled CBSE class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams, Amul’s topical asked, “Examinashunned?”
The Gujarat-based dairy giant has never shied away from any topic. But was it right to make a topical on exams, whose status, because of the COVID pandemic, has caused tremendous stress among children?
While most social media comments for the topical were positive, Kunal Sinha, executive director – advisory, Kantar, posted this on LinkedIn, “Everything can’t be turned into a cartoon, Amul (GCMMF). Kids are mentally stressed. Their future has been thrown into uncertainty because of the sheer stupidity of adults. How about setting up a counselling hotline for kids in Grade 10 and 12? They need our hand-holding and help, not that their situation is turned into a joke just because it is pun worthy.”
Amul topicals remain one of Indian adland’s most observed and talked about topics because they are best at capturing India’s zeitgeist every week.
For instance, last year (2020), the company saw its Twitter account suspended after its topical supported the ban of Chinese products.