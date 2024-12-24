When creativity backfires: International ads that faced outrage in 2024

In 2024, the global advertising landscape witnessed its fair share of controversies, with several high-profile campaigns sparking outrage or falling flat with audiences. From tone-deaf messaging to cultural insensitivity and brand missteps, these ads became cautionary tales for marketers worldwide.

While advertising often aims to push boundaries and spark conversations, some campaigns inadvertently crossed the line, drawing widespread criticism and, in some cases, damaging brand reputations.

Among the most talked-about were ads that misjudged their target audiences. Issues of representation, cultural appropriation, and misleading claims were central to many controversies.

This year’s backlash underscores the critical need for brands to thoroughly vet their creative strategies and engage with diverse perspectives to avoid such pitfalls.

Google

Google's ad for its AI chatbot, Gemini, showed a young girl using it to write a fan letter to Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Critics slammed the ad, saying it suggested AI could take over creative activities like writing, which are important for kids' imagination and self-expression. Google asserted that the ad aimed to stimulate creativity, yet it ignited worries about AI's influence on individual creativity.

Apple

On May 7, 2024, Apple launched its latest iPad Pro at the "Let Loose" event. To highlight its power, the ad showed a hydraulic press smashing various items like a saxophone, piano, gaming console, music system, camera, books, and more. In the end, the press revealed the new iPad Pro.

However, the ad faced heavy criticism online. One user called it "heartbreaking and egotistic," saying it made them ashamed to buy Apple products after 19 years. Another user expressed distress over the destruction of creative tools such as musical instruments and cameras, calling it insensitive.

Apple has since apologised for the ad, explaining that it served as a metaphor to highlight the iPad Pro’s creative capabilities.

Nike

Nike's advertising campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics, titled "Winning Isn't for Everyone," ignited significant controversy and debate. The ad, narrated by Willem Dafoe, has been criticised for its portrayal of athletes and its underlying message, which many view as at odds with the Olympics.

The campaign has mostly received rave reviews from fans, but not everyone is on board with the message. Notably, Kevin Durant was left out of the ad, which prompted him to express his dissatisfaction on Instagram. Durant tagged Nike, questioning, "@nike tell me, Am I a bad person?????" and shared nostalgic photos of past Olympic teams with captions like, “Been wit yall every step of the way @nike” and “Even during the quarantine Olympics @nike.”

Bumble

A bright yellow billboard from the dating app Bumble featured a smiling woman with the message: “You Know Full Well a Vow of Celibacy is Not the Answer.”

Critics called the ad misogynistic, accusing it of shaming women who avoid casual sex. People who chose celibacy also found it “tone-deaf” and “patronising.”

Dubbed “The Great Bumble Fumble,” the backlash forced the brand to pull the ad within days and issue an apology. A Bumble spokesperson explained, “Our ads about celibacy were meant to connect with people frustrated by modern dating, but instead of bringing joy and humour, we unintentionally did the opposite.”

Jaguar

Jaguar’s new logo and ad campaign have sparked debate among consumers and industry experts. The rebranding features multicultural models in bold, futuristic outfits, but the famous Jaguar face is noticeably absent from the logo. Elon Musk even mocked the move, asking, “Do you sell cars?”

The ad has left many confused, with some saying it feels more like a fashion campaign than one for cars. One social media user asked, “Where are the cars in this ad?” Another user commented, “What are you trying to sell? Is this still Jaguar?”

Jaguar’s vague response has added to the mystery, teasing that something big is coming soon.

Calvin Klein

A black-and-white Calvin Klein billboard featuring British musician FKA Twigs stirred controversy at the start of 2024. The ad showed Twigs wearing a draped shirt that revealed part of her breast and the side of her buttocks, alongside the tagline “Calvins or nothing.”

UK regulators initially banned the ad, saying it portrayed Twigs as “a stereotypical sexual object.” Twigs, with support from fans, protested the ban, pointing out other similar campaigns—like one with Jeremy Allen White in boxers—that weren’t censored.

The regulators later reversed their decision, agreeing the ads didn’t promote objectification. However, they ruled the images were “overtly sexual” and banned the billboards in public spaces where people under 16 could see them.