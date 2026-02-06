Why Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk wants you to ditch AI for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day wasn’t always this easy. There was a time when people actually had to rack their brains for gift ideas, Google romantic restaurants, hunt for lovey-dovey getaway spots and nervously rehearse what they were going to say. Fast forward to now, and AI has neatly solved most of that.

Need a last-minute dinner plan? AI’s got restaurant recommendations. Planning a weekend escape? Done. Even Valentine’s prep has gone digital, with people casually asking chatbots things like “Write a romantic Valentine’s message for my girlfriend” or “Create a cute love note that sounds emotional but not cheesy.”

And that’s where things start to get a little awkward. Because while AI can help plan the date, should it really be writing what’s on your heart?

That’s the question Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk is asking this Valentine’s Day. In its latest campaign, the brand gently pushes back against the growing over-dependence on AI, especially when it comes to expressing love.

“Silk has always stood for saying what’s in your heart,” says Akshay Seth, senior executive creative director at Ogilvy Mumbai and the copywriter for this campaign. “AI has definitely made our lives easier. But what we felt strongly about is that love shouldn’t be automated.”

Seth explains that the idea stemmed from a cultural insight that felt both timely and deeply relevant to Silk’s core philosophy of celebrating love. According to him, while AI adoption cuts across age groups, Gen Z – Silk’s primary audience – has grown up with it.

“They’re native to it,” Seth says. “So much so that even feelings, starting from a simple ‘hi’ to something deeply emotional, are being outsourced. We wanted to remind people that love is supposed to be a little messy, a little vulnerable, and completely human.”

That authenticity, Seth says, was key. Rather than positioning itself as anti-technology, the campaign gently nudges viewers to pause and listen to their instincts.

“We’re not saying don’t use AI,” he clarifies. “We’re saying – don’t skip your heart. Because the moment love starts feeling manufactured or overly polished, it loses its charm.”

As the ad narrates, “The most beautiful thing about love is there is nothing artificial or intelligent about it.”

Keeping romance organic, not cheesy

Valentine’s Day advertising often risks tipping into the overly sentimental, but authenticity was a key filter for the team. “Love has been portrayed for centuries,” says Seth. “The challenge is to say something fresh about an eternal emotion and still make it feel real.”

That meant keeping the romance natural and observational. The film features multiple vignettes – young couples in hostels, movie screenings and everyday spaces – reflecting modern love as it is lived today. “Love is organic,” he notes. “So the way we show it has to feel organic too.”

As a Gen Z–focused brand, Silk has consistently portrayed modern relationships where emotions are openly expressed. This year’s execution builds on that tone, while allowing the idea of human vulnerability in an automated age to shape the storytelling.

Akshay Seth, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai

The ‘Say It With Silk’ Valentine’s Day 2026 campaign extends beyond the film and is supported by a comprehensive 360-degree amplification plan.

This includes a music video integration, content partnerships with platforms, a large-scale influencer activation, and impactful outdoor and shopper marketing across channels including traditional trade, modern trade, and quick commerce.

Building on Silk’s long-term brand world

While last year’s campaign used a hesitant love story and a playful penguin proposal to encourage emotional expression, this year’s film extends it in a new context.

“At its core, Silk has always stood for ‘Say it with Silk’,” he says. “Each year, the flavour of the idea changes, but the tonality remains consistent. This time, instead of hesitation, the barrier is technology.”

Importantly, the campaign is not designed as a seasonal one-off. From packaging to digital content, on-ground activations and creator collaborations, the Valentine’s Day effort is part of a larger, year-round brand narrative.

Silk's signature heart-shaped chocolate, available in special Valentine's Day packs, plays a central role. While Silk chocolates are available throughout the year, these redesigned packs and messages are amplified during the Valentine’s period.

Distinct from other portfolio brands

The confectionery giant follows a dual-narrative approach for Valentine's. While Dairy Milk Silk captivates the romantics, Cadbury 5 Star throws a cheeky wink to the naysayers.

This year, 5 Star shared its Valentine teaser, which was not liked by the audience it had built, as the video spoke of restoring Valentine’s Day after jeopardising the celebration for years. In fact, they are claiming to be spending the entire marketing budget on bringing it back.

The caption read, “It's time for peace. Join us in bringing Valentine's Day back for good.”

Addressing comparisons with other chocolates in the same portfolio, Seth highlights how Silk’s brand world remains clearly differentiated.

“Five Star is counterculture – it’s about doing nothing, even on Valentine’s Day,” he explains. “Silk, on the other hand, is out-and-out about love. From the product design to the gifting aspect and the audience we speak to, the worlds are completely different.”

The campaigns are developed independently by separate teams, ensuring distinct narratives and audiences.

And for the 'anti-Valentine's' cohort who might be disappointed by 5 Star's peace solution, you can either 'Do Nothing'

Across the chocolate aisle, brands are approaching Valentine’s Day in markedly different ways. KitKat hasn’t rolled out a full-fledged Valentine’s campaign yet, but is leaning into the gifting space with specially curated Valentine’s tin boxes. Ferrero, meanwhile, has gone the celebrity route, unveiling its Valentine’s Day film featuring long-time brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, reinforcing its premium, romantic appeal.

Hershey’s Kisses has taken a lighter, playful approach with a campaign built around the line, “Giving kisses is hard, but you can share Hershey’s Kisses with your special someone freely, wherever you like,” showing couples struggling to steal kisses in everyday situations- until chocolate steps in.

A reminder to feel first

Summing up what the Valentine’s Day film for Silk says about love today, Seth says the intent was simple: to make people feel something.

“There’s a vulnerability and genuineness to love that we wanted to protect because we are living in an era where even emotions can be prompted,” he adds.

Dairy Milk Silk’s Valentine’s Day message is clear: use tech for everything else – but when it comes to love, let your heart do the talking.