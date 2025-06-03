Why My11Circle chose to remix 90s Anu Malik song for its IPL ads

As we approach the finale of the current IPL season, it's worth examining one of the tournament's most curious marketing experiments. My11Circle, the fantasy gaming platform owned by Games24x7, took a decidedly retro approach to capturing cricket fans' attention this year.

At the beginning of the tournament, the brand unveiled 'Circle Mein Aaja' campaign centred around a reimagined version of the 90s Bollywood hit 'Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa', complete with original composer Anu Malik returning to record the remix.

It was the sort of nostalgic callback that either strikes gold or falls flat. There's rarely much middle ground when mining collective memory for marketing material.

"Cricket is woven into the fabric of India, and we wanted to craft something that truly resonates with the tournament's vast and enthusiastic audience," explains Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer at Games24x7.

The campaign emerged from a collaboration between filmmaker Vasan Bala and creative agency The Script Room, positioning the word 'circle' as a broader symbol of a "community and belonging".

Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7

Celebrity mix

The campaign assembled a notable roster of cricket personalities, mixing established names such as Sourav Ganguly with current stars including Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The brand also secured international players such as Phil Salt, Marco Jansen, and Travis Head.

"Beyond their remarkable on-field performances, it's the ability of these cricketing stars to forge connections with fans that truly sets them apart," notes Panigrahi.

And on having Anu Malik remix his old song, Panigrahi says, "This version was specially recorded by Anu Malik himself to bring an emotional and memorable connection for audiences across generations. We wanted to craft something that truly resonates with the audience. So, we blended the thrill of cricket with a touch of Bollywood charm."

Supplementing the marquee names, the brand deployed what has become standard practice—a network of micro-influencers. "While traditional marketing helps us reach the masses, influencer partnerships allow us to build deeper, more personalised connections, especially through regional voices that audiences truly relate to," Panigrahi explains.

That is a pretty star-studded lineup of celebs for the campaign. But, My11Circle's competitor in the fantasy sports space, Dream11, has also been very active during the IPL, with their own Bollywood-led campaign. So, the competition had to be fierce.

Media strategy

As the IPL's Associate Partner, My11Circle allocated what Panigrahi describes as "a substantial portion of marketing budget" to digital initiatives, though specific percentages remain undisclosed. The approach represents the current marketing orthodoxy: digital-first, with traditional media filling supporting roles.

"We've crafted a holistic, 360-degree marketing strategy that spans multiple channels, including television, OTT platforms, digital media and on-ground activations," says Panigrahi.

The brand's co-presenting partnership with JioStar for the tournament's digital streaming positioned them directly within the viewing experience, allowing them to "directly engage millions of viewers, fostering real-time interactions."

The effectiveness of this comprehensive approach can be measured against previous efforts. My11Circle's 2024 campaign, titled 'Ek crore toh bas shuruwaat hai', featured cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal and teased prizes exceeding Rs 1 crore.

That campaign delivered measurable results. "Last year, we saw an impressive increase of over 50% in the number of teams created in the first two weeks, as well as a 50% rise in mega prize winners," Panigrahi reveals.

These figures provided concrete benchmarks against which this year's nostalgic gamble could be measured, though the brand is yet to release comparative data for 2025.

The focus on tangible outcomes reflects how the brand measures the success of its campaigns. "We focus on key metrics, such as revenue, app installs, user engagement, and the reactivation of previous players," Panigrahi reveals.

Beyond celebs

The campaign's offline element was 'Circle Salute', described by Panigrahi as "a unique on-ground activation which honours the unsung heroes behind the TATA IPL—the groundsmen, security staff, medical teams, and other essential personnel who work tirelessly behind the scenes."

On the product side, My11Circle introduced what they term "industry-first, AI-driven features that significantly enhance gameplay", including "personalised fan zones, simplified team creation options and real-time insights."

"The TATA IPL represents one of the largest platforms for us to engage with a vast audience of cricket enthusiasts, making it a top priority in our marketing strategy," Panigrahi acknowledges, though he avoids revealing what percentage of yearly marketing expenditure the tournament commands.