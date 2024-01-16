Wondrlab acquires Polish agency WebTalk; launches European Hub

On the acquisition and Ziebinski’s appointment, Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab Network, said, “Historically, we have witnessed global companies acquiring Indian companies. The moment has arrived for Indian companies to acquire global companies. This is our time. Today signifies a crucial milestone in our journey towards establishing a world-class network that sets global standards from India. This is our fifth acquisition and in 36-48 months we'll be looking at 21 more acquisitions. Our journey in Europe is just beginning. This is one of the many acquisitions we'll be making in Poland. The way we are thinking about our global network is a function of not just products and services but also by building strategic hubs based out of India, Poland, Middle East, and Vietnam. Warsaw is one of the critical pillars toward building our global organisation, and we couldn't have found a better partner in Jarek and Michal to drive our global ambition. The WebTalk team will be deploying a lot of the tech created in India to create magic for clients in Poland, CEE, and across the world. It is an absolute pleasure that Jarek has chosen to be a part of the Wondrlab’s growth journey. Jarek has been my mentor, boss, and friend for more than 15 years and I possibly could not find a better guru to supercharge our global ambition. He’s played a key role in helping us kick start our European hub, based in Warsaw with the acquisition of WebTalk. And we will aggressively follow this with acquisitions across our key verticals – Digital Video Content & Community, Digital Media & Data and Digital Business Transformation.”