Wunderman Thompson releases follow up to The Future 100 report - ‘The Future 100 2.0.20’

Wunderman Thompson Intelligence has pinpointed the trends and behaviours that define the new world, as business and consumers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wunderman Thompson’s new report, ‘The Future 100 2.0.20,’ is a follow-up to its ‘The Future 100’ report released in January and highlights 20 key trends that have been fast-tracked by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as five new trends that have come to light.