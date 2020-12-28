Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Cadbury for a 'wrapper' melody

The musician created a tune with the sounds made by blowing on a Cadbury Choclairs wrapper.
In the spirit of Holiday season (the time between Christmas and New Year), Yashraj Mukhate has teamed up with Mondelez owned brand Cadbury to create a specialised tune.
The tune was created with the sound made by blowing on the Cadbury wrappers. He edits the sound to put it together in the beat of the song 'We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.'
Mukhate's claim to fame was a viral video that captured everyone's imagination. He remixed a dialogue from a Hindi GEC serial 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and it went viral for asking a question everyone needed an answer to - 'Rasode main kaun tha?'
The musician from Ahmadabad's most recent viral hit was the remix song based on the dialogues of Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill, an actress. In the clip, Gill is seen asking someone if her feelings matter or not. She uses a line which Mukhate plays repeatedly in the clip. She asks 'Tuadda kutta Tommy, Saada Kutta Kutta?' (Your dog is Tommy, but my dog is just a dog?)
Working with Cadbury is not his first musical collaboration with a brand. During IPL's 2020 season, he created a jingle that features a mix of his singing and glimpses of Dream11's ads featuring cricketers. The catchphrase of this song is 'Team Bana Lo', which is what Dream11's original ads also urge users to do.
When Netflix had released its show 'Indian Matchmaking', it was trending in the OTT platform's list of top 10 watched shows in India. He created a musical remix of the dialogues spoken by matchmaker Sima Taparia (more popularly known as Sima Aunty from Mumbai).
Mukhate's first viral video created such a splash that 'Kokilaben', played by actress Rupal Patel, landed herself a Paytm ad. This time, 'Kokilaben' is not out to find out who was in the 'Rasode', but to find who was behind that obviously fraudulent Paytm call.