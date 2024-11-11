YouTube print ad showcases Shorts' impact on Nestlé, Colgate & upGrad

YouTube has taken to print to promote its Shorts feature in today’s editions of The Economic Times and LiveMint, highlighting its growing impact on brand performance. The ad highlights data illustrating how brands have utilised YouTube Shorts to enhance their digital visibility and audience engagement.

Advertisment

Notable outcomes include Colgate’s 18% rise in purchase lift, Nestlé engaging 111 million users, Motorola achieving a 35% increase in search activity, and upGrad lowering customer acquisition costs by 34% for high-quality leads.

.

At YouTube's Brandcast India event, CEO Neal Mohan announced that YouTube Shorts has surpassed a trillion views in India, marking a significant milestone. Shorts, which made its global debut in India in 2020, now features over 11,000 Indian creators with more than a million subscribers—a 50% increase year-over-year.

The print ad echoes Mohan’s sentiments by showcasing leading Indian content creators who are utilising YouTube Shorts to expand their reach and engage with audiences.

Among them is Kamiya Jani, the owner of Curly Tales, a popular food, travel, and lifestyle platform, which has 3.7 million subscribers. Motivational speaker and influencer Raj Shamani has amassed 4.3 million subscribers, while others have crossed the 10 million subscriber mark, including Dushyant Kukreja (46 million) and Shivani Kapila Tyagi, aka LittleGlove (16.5 million), among many others.

Brand marketers such as Chandan Mukherjee from Nestlé India, Anna Ohlin from Ikea India, Vikrant Mudaliar from Dream11, and Girish Kalra from Tata AIA Life Insurance shared their YouTube success stories at the Brandcast event.

YouTube has rolled out new ad formats to enhance engagement on Shorts, reflecting the platform’s ongoing evolution. These consist of interactive stickers, swipe gestures, animated image ads, and additional features that improve viewer engagement and encourage action.

Last month, YouTube annouced plans to expand its Shorts platform by increasing the maximum video length from 60 seconds to 3 minutes. This change offers creators with greater flexibility and more opportunities to present longer-form content.

The Google-owned patform shared in a blog post, "Starting on October 15, you can upload Shorts up to 3 minutes long. This was a top requested feature by creators, so we’re excited to give you more flexibility to tell your story. This change applies to videos that are square or taller in aspect ratio, and won't affect any videos you uploaded before October 15."