Zomato delivers a mural to hockey ace PR Sreejesh

Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of Baseline Ventures, expressed his anger in a LinkedIn post: “Dear Apollo Tyres Ltd, we expected that a firm of your stature would follow the rules. You will go and pay crores of money to the legend of Indian cricket (Sachin Tendulkar) and to Manchester United, but guess you don’t even think for a second to use the imagery & name of probably one of the greatest hockey players of India without paying a single rupee.”