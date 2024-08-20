Zomato urges customers to be patient and not rush its delivery execs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It cites a provision from the Motor Vehicles Act that says pressuring someone to drive recklessly is a punishable offence.
In one of its new ads, food delivery app Zomato has urged its customers to practise patience and not rush the delivery executives.
The minute-long ad shows an injured and dishevelled rider delivering an order; his bike slipped when he was reading one of the many messages from the customer asking him to hurry up.
“At Zomato, the safety of our delivery partners and customers is our top priority. And under the Motor Vehicle Act, pressuring someone to drive recklessly is a punishable offence. So, we encourage you to be patient and understanding while waiting for your order - and hope you'll spread this message of safety and responsibility. Together, let’s make the roads safer for everyone,” reads Zomato’s post on LinkedIn when it shared the ad for the first time.
Seeing Zomato riders dressed in the brand’s trademark red zoom away on roads has become a common sight. As per its annual report for FY24, Zomato serviced 753 million orders, a 16% year-on-year growth.
This a noteworthy thought but one has to remember that in 2022 Zomato acquired Blinkit, a quick-commerce company which claims delivery in minutes; many have remarked such short delivery time stresses delivery executives